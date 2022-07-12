EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 83.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $14.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

NYSE:EOG opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

