Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $179.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.41% from the stock’s previous close.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.17.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $123.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.