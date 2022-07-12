Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $166.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($222.00) to €214.00 ($214.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.47.

CCI stock opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.41.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

