Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $981,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10.

