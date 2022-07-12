Horizon Financial Services LLC Buys 20,327 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 10.8% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

