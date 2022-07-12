Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.23 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.