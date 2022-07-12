Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

