Boyar Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in News by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in News by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in News by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in News by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

