Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.51. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

