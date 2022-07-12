Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Telecom Argentina stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.51. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
