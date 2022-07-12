Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 963 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 15,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $216.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average of $107.62.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

