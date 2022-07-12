Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $28.28 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $286.39 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

