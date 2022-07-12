Comerica Bank Buys 2,145 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.31 and its 200-day moving average is $150.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

