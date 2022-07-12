RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in RPM International by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

