Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

CVX opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.31 and a 200-day moving average of $152.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

