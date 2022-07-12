Eukles Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eukles Asset Management cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23,558.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Shares of MS stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.