Norwood Financial Corp Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $286.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $294.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

