Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

NASDAQ IART opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $76.70.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $270,931,000 after acquiring an additional 108,831 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

