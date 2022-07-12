Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 269,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $580,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

