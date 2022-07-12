iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

