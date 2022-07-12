Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 83.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

