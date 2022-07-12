Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,234 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

