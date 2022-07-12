Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.31.

NYSE MAA opened at $169.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

