Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,106 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

WFC stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

