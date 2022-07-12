Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Wipro has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

