Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.
Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Wipro has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
