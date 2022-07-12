Comerica Bank Sells 7,912 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.