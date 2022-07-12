International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 130,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

NYSE IBM opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

