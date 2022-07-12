WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 2,634 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

