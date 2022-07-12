Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,200,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $256,380 over the last ninety days.

BATRK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.