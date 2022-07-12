WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

Cintas stock opened at $380.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.72. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

