Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 735,737 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,293,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,554,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,783,000 after purchasing an additional 114,356 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,363,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,297,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

