WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

