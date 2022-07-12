Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 595 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 474,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 102,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 63,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.