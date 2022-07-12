WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 90,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after buying an additional 89,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,744,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 74,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT stock opened at $213.68 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.63 and a 200-day moving average of $247.27.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.