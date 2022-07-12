iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1 year low of $65.92 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

