WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.59.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

