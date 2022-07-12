WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $83.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65.

