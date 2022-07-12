WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

