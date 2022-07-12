Boyar Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,782 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,156,874 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 134,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,657,000 after buying an additional 1,251,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,274 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,917,000 after buying an additional 203,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 777,615 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 115,245 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 654,025 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $12,924,000 after buying an additional 260,772 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

