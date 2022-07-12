WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,451 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,158,000 after acquiring an additional 379,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 178,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

