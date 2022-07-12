WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 266,793 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,992,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 73,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,653,000.

Shares of BNDD opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $27.49.

