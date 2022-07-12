The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after buying an additional 3,914,104 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,767,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 439,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

NYSE:WU opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

