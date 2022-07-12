Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $844,000 Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 502.03 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

