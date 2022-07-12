Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 935 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,175 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,264,000 after acquiring an additional 785,546 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.99.

NYSE:MGM opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

