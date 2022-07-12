JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17.

