Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,940,737,003.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,475,385 shares of company stock worth $1,801,169,807. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.