Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,111 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PSF opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

