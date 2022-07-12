Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $647.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $663.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.67.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.