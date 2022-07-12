WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,692,000 after acquiring an additional 265,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,101,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,158,000 after acquiring an additional 266,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.