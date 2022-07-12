WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

