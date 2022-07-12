Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,312 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,312 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.